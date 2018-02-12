UPDATE: Missing Fort Bragg family found in Tennessee

A North Carolina couple and their 19-month-old son who were reported missing have been found in Tennessee.On Monday, Utica police announced Travis Reynolds, his wife Deanna, and their baby Connor, who were last seen on February 6, have been found safe.The trio was reported missing after visiting family in New York during the first week of February.The family's home is in Fayetteville and Travis is in the Army, authorities said.According to police, the family left from Deanna's brother's home in Utica in a 2016 silver Honda Fit; the plate number is EHJ-6976.