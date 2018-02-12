  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

#BlackPantherChallenge makes its way to Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

(WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
"Black Panther," the movie that is already shattering advance-ticket-sale records, has come with a trending hashtag: #BlackPantherChallenge.

It's a challenge that started in New York. The goal is to raise money to take children to see the movie for free. The campaign has already raised more than $250,000.

Now the challenge has made its way to Raleigh, thanks to a GoFundMe page set up by C.J. Guion.

Guion is a member of 100 Black Men Triangle East Mentoring Program.

So far, 125 seats have been reserved for children going through the mentoring program next Sunday, but Guion hopes more money will be raised.

Guoin also says that more men are needed as mentors with the program.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmovieviralbuzzworthyraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
With parade and Comicon, luck of the Irish for Raleigh businesses
Netflix binge badges getting mixed reaction
Beneath Bull River: Historic brick tunnels beneath American Tobacco Campus
Wizard of Oz now playing at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video