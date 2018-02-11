The magic behind the transformation at PNC Arena

One hour and 11 minutes, the current record for fastest transformation from a basketball court to hockey rink at PNC Arena.https://twitter.com/BridgetABC11/status/962820252215205888With the Carolina Hurricanes and NC State men's basketball team both calling PNC Arena home, there is due to be some overlap.This season there are four times when both teams play on the same day. This means workers have a limited time to change the basketball court into an ice rink.They use about 65 people, ranging in age from 18-65, to help with the transformation, making it look easy.