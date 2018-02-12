  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Police: Cary mom charged after 'allowing' boyfriend to beat her 4-year-old

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say Kylie Hamilton "willfully allowed" her boyfriend, Ronald Frazier, to severely beat her child.

By
CARY, NC (WTVD) --
A Cary mother has been arrested after police said she allowed her boyfriend to abuse her 4-year-old child.

Kylie Hamilton, 27, was arrested Friday and is facing negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury after police said she "willfully allowed" her boyfriend, 27-year-old Ronald Frazier, to severely beat her child.

The investigation began February 8 when Hamilton brought her child to WakeMed Cary with severe injuries including a fractured skull.

Police said they believe Hamilton knew about the incident and delayed getting medical help.

The hospital staff alerted the Cary Police Department to the injuries, per protocol.

As a result, Frazier was charged with attempted first-degree murder and felony child abuse.

Frazier was later arrested for assault on a female and felony strangulation, stemming from a separate, but possibly related incident, according to police.

He is being held at the Wake County Public Safety Center.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child abusewake county newsattempted murderCaryWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video