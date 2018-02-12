A Raleigh man has been arrested after allegedly hitting two motorcyclists with his car during a road rage incident.Police said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Tryon Road.Brandon Stadiem, 35, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony hit and run, misdemeanor hit-and-run, and assault with a deadly weapon.Officials have not identified the victims; however, ABC11 has learned that they are 21 and 26-years-old.Stadiem was already scheduled to be in court in April for several marijuana-related charges.