  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
RALEIGH NEWS

Police: Raleigh man hit two motorcyclists with his car during road rage incident

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man has been arrested after allegedly hitting two motorcyclists with his car during a road rage incident.

Police said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Tryon Road.

Brandon Stadiem, 35, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony hit and run, misdemeanor hit-and-run, and assault with a deadly weapon.

RELATED: Wake, Mecklenburg counties top 'Most Aggressive Drivers' list

Officials have not identified the victims; however, ABC11 has learned that they are 21 and 26-years-old.

Stadiem was already scheduled to be in court in April for several marijuana-related charges.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hit and runmotorcyclesroad rageraleigh newsraleigh policeRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RALEIGH NEWS
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Seaboard Station to undergo sea of change. What do locals want?
Omer Yurtseven leaving NC State to transfer or go pro, coach says
A look at Triangle-area traffic and road conditions
More raleigh news
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos