  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
NORTH CAROLINA NEWS

Man, girlfriend, mother accused of beating elderly neighbor with bat

Eddie Lowery, Elisha Hicks, and Patricia Benton (from left to right) (Credit: Union County Sheriff's Office via WSOC)

UNION CITY, N.C. --
A Union County man, his mother, and his girlfriend are in jail, accused of beating their elderly neighbor with a baseball bat.

Police said Eddie Lowery, 30, his mother, Patricia Benton, 49, and Lowery's girlfriend, Elisha Hicks, 34, violently assaulted 73-year-old Willie Adams Saturday night at his home on Bigham Road, WSOC reports.

Reports show Benton and Lowery lived a few doors down from Adams, and that Lowery was known to visit the man often.

Detectives believe Lowery, Benton, and Hicks wanted to rob Adams, adding that the trio went to his home and attacked him with a baseball bat when he opened the door.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police said Adams was hit repeatedly with the bat before his wallet was stolen.

The three are also accused of breaking the window of Adams' vehicle and stealing cash from inside.

Adams was found by his cousin around noon the next day and was rushed to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

"He wasn't looking too good, and I called out his name, and he couldn't talk," cousin Bobby Bradley told WSOC.

Lowery, Benton, and Hicks were charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, first-degree burglary, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and larceny.

Officials said the beating was so severe that Adams was still in the hospital on Monday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
robberyassaultman injuredman attackednorth carolina newsNC
NORTH CAROLINA NEWS
7 children bitten by pit bull that got inside NC elementary school
2 suspected gang members wanted for murder arrested in Raleigh
NC massage therapists push back against new state rules
NC woman charged after nude photos of ex-boyfriend posted online
More than 40 percent of North Carolinians not born here
More north carolina news
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos