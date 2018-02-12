  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Jury selection begins in Raleigh homeowner's murder trial

EMBED </>More Videos

Jury selection begins for Chad Copley trial

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Jury selection got underway Monday for the trial of Chad Copley, a homeowner who fired a shot that killed a 20-year-old.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Copley was indicted in 2016 by a Wake County Grand Jury on murder charges after police said he fatally shot 20-year-old Kouren Thomas on August 7, 2016. Authorities said Copley fired a shotgun from inside the garage of his house on Singleleaf Lane in Raleigh and hit Thomas, who later died at a hospital.

Chad Cameron Copley, 39



Copley called 911 that fateful morning to report "hoodlums" on his street and says he fired a warning shot. In the 911 call, he told the dispatcher, "We have a lot of people outside of our house yelling and shouting profanities. I yelled at them, 'please leave the premises.' They were showing a firearm, so I fired a warning shot and we got somebody that got hit."

On Monday, before jury selection began, Copley sat stone-faced as Judge Michael O'Foghludha discussed pretrial issues with the attorneys.

Kouren-Rodney Bernard Thomas



"I could say the defendant is charged with non-capital first-degree murder, et cetera and the defendant has entered a plea of not guilty," the judge said.

Responding to a question from the prosecutor about questions about race and sex that might be heard by people in the jury pool, the judge said those questions would be allowed.

Jury selection continues Tuesday.

READ MORE: Man accused of murder says he was protecting his home
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingindictmentmurdertrialraleigh newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Raleigh man accused of killing partygoer granted bond
Police: Suspect arrested after killing man with shotgun
Man accused of murder says he was protecting his home
Raleigh man indicted on murder charges in shooting
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video