Carolina Hurricanes give critically ill children free suite tickets

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The Carolina Hurricanes are doing good deeds in the community. The hockey team is making it easier for families of critically ill children to catch a game.

For the rest of the season, the Canes are providing one of PNC Arena's luxury suites for the families to use during home games, for free - tickets, food, drinks and parking included.

Former Hurricanes forward and now team ambassador Erik Cole brought the idea to the Hurricanes, to team up with the Me Fine Foundation to open up the 14-person suite to critically ill children and their families.

Five-year-old Sophie Blackmon was one of the first to enjoy the program and cheer on the Canes - a major moment for the two-time liver-transplant survivor, according to her mother, as the girl's immune system hardly ever lets her get out and have a good time.

"It's nice for us to be able to provide them with an experience to take a step back from that and come here to the PNC Arena and just hopefully just take a break," Cole said, "forget about all that stuff for a night."

According to the Me Fine Foundation, the luxury treat is offered to the most critical children, identified by social workers at Duke, UNC and WakeMed hospitals.
