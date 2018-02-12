American teen dominates to take gold in women's halfpipe

Chloe Kim, of the United States, jumps during the women's halfpipe finals.

Chloe Kim's coronation is complete.The 17-year-old from Torrance, California, dominated the Olympic women's halfpipe snowboarding final on Tuesday, soaring to a gold medal four years in the making.Kim put up a score of 93.75 on the first of her three finals runs and then bettered it with a near-perfect 98.75 on her final run with the gold already well in hand. With members of her family in the stands, including her South Korean grandmother, Kim put on a show that delivered on her considerable pre-Olympic hype.Liu Jiayu took silver with an 89.75 to become the first Chinese snowboarder to medal at the Olympics.American Arielle Gold, who pondered retirement last summer, edged teammate and three-time Olympic medalist Kelly Clark for bronze.___