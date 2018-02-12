  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
TRAVEL

Southwest flight with smoke showing evacuated in California

A Southwest flight had to be evacuated after smoke was reported in the cabin.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. --
A flight from John Wayne Airport was forced to land and evacuate due to a report of smoke in the aircraft.

The Southwest 737 took off from the Orange County airport for San Jose and then had to land and evacuate passengers using a slide before it was able to fully return to the gate.

All passengers and crew were safely evacuated from flight 2123.

Authorities were called to the airport around 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

The flight was headed to San Jose, Calif.

