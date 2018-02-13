  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
'Visiting Angels' surprise seniors with Valentine's gifts

'Visiting Angels' surprise seniors with Valentine's gifts

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
"Visiting Angels," an in-home senior care provider, is surprising about 20 clients who are elderly or alone with Valentine's gifts.

ABC11 went along as Stacey Sokol delivered flowers and chocolates to 91-year-old Raleigh resident Margaret Pruitt.

"I think it's wonderful," Pruitt said. "They're good people"

Pruitt lost her husband, Charles, five years ago; they were married for 64 years.

Pruitt said every day without Charles is tough and that she'll, of course, be thinking about him on Valentine's Day.

She said the delivery from the Visiting Angels' Blossoms of Love program boosts her spirit.

"We know that seniors can be lonely around Valentine's Day, especially if they're widowed or if they live alone," Sokol said.

Sokol is encouraging everyone to remember their senior neighbors or others who are alone on Valentine's Day.

"Pick up some flowers, put together a goody basket, some chocolates. Take it to them, spend some time with them, spread the love and cheer, and let them know that they're special this Valentine's Day. That can really make a difference in somebody's day."

It certainly did for Pruitt.

"It helps me to have somebody that cares," she said.
