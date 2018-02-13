  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
NC school pulls controversial worksheet asking kindergartners to circle 'fat' child

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. --
A Cabarrus County mother is upset over a worksheet assigned to her kindergartner, claiming it will give children the wrong message.

She said A T Allen Elementary School passed out a worksheet to students asking them to circle the child they considered "fat."

The mother said she contacted the school because she was worried that using children as examples could lead to bullying and low self-esteem.

The school district apologized in a statement saying that the worksheet contains insensitive language and references.

The statement goes on to say that the district reviews curriculum resources as state standards change and would pull the item from its resource pool.

The district said it plans to review other content to make sure it's not offensive and apologized for the oversight.

School officials said the worksheet came from an outside resource and was not created by Cabarrus County Schools or by a teacher in the district.
