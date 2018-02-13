  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Police: Knightdale teen stabbed kid in the back of the head after overhearing 'heated argument'

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Knightdale teen stabbed kid in the back of the head after overhearing 'heated argument' (WTVD)

By
KNIGHTDALE (WTVD) --
A 19-year-old man is in the hospital after police said he was stabbed in the back of the head after a heated argument.

Knightdale police said the incident happened Monday night on Cameo Drive at Laurens Way Apartments.

Officers said the victim was involved in an argument with his girlfriend.

During the dispute, reports said the 14-year-old suspect became angered by the way the girl was being treated and stabbed the victim in the back of the head before fleeing the scene.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The victim, identified as Deaundre Washington, was taken to WakeMed with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody; because of his age, his identity has not been released.

He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon to inflicting serious injury.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
man injuredstabbingKnightdale
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video