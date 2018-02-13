  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Police use 'amateurish' sketch to help identify robbery suspect

Police in Lancaster, Pennsylvania used an 'amateurish and cartoonish' sketch to help them identify a robbery suspect on January 30, 2018. (Lancaster Police via Storyful)

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania --
Police in Lancaster, Pennsylvania used an "amateurish and cartoonish" sketch to help them identify a robbery suspect on January 30.

A man was seen impersonating an employee and taking cash from a stand in the local market. He then left the area on foot.

After the incident, a witness provided police with an amateur sketch of the suspect.

The sketch is not very detailed, but it was enough to jog the memory of one police officer, who thought of the name of a potential suspect.

When the witness was shown a photo of Hung Phuoc Nguyen, he was positively identified.

Lancaster Police are now searching for Nguyen.

Anyone who knows the current whereabouts of Nguyen is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sketchrobberyLancaster County
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos