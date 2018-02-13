  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
U.S. & WORLD

Mondelez, owner of Oreo, Cadbury, hiring chocolate tasters

EMBED </>More Videos

Cadbury hiring chocolate tasters. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 13, 2018. (WPVI)

If you are looking for a new job and you love chocolate, get the resume ready.

Mondelez, the company behind Oreo, Cadbury chocolates and many other snacks, is looking to hire three "chocolate tasters" and one "chocolate and cocoa beverage taster."

According to the job listing, applicants need to be "eager to try new and inventive products."

It is part-time work and pays $16 an hour.

The job location is in Great Britain.

And let's just repeat this - the job title is a "chocolate taster."

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldoreochocolateemployment
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Want a bigger bed? Firm offers 12-foot-wide family-sized mattress
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Facebook's Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data
A look back at Unabomber, other serial bombers
Target continues unicorn trend with new ice cream flavor
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Craving Breakfast? Check Out These 3 New Raleigh Spots
Target continues unicorn trend with new ice cream flavor
'New York Bagel Cafe & Deli' opens in downtown Raleigh
Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream cones to celebrate spring
Thank you, UMBC: Little Caesars giving away free pizza
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video