Sanford man shot during road rage incident; suspect arrested

James Tomlinson (Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

LEE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Deputies are investigating after a man was shot during a road rage incident in Lee County.

Officials said the incident happened Monday on Triple Lakes Road.

Reports show 57-year-old James Tomlinson shot at Corey Whoie of Sanford.

Investigators are still unsure how the shooting occurred; however, they said Whoie sustained minor injuries to the face.

Tomlinson was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

He is being held under a $100,000 secure bond.

