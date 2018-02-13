Sanford man shot during road rage incident; suspect arrested

LEE COUNTY (WTVD) --Deputies are investigating after a man was shot during a road rage incident in Lee County.
Officials said the incident happened Monday on Triple Lakes Road.
Reports show 57-year-old James Tomlinson shot at Corey Whoie of Sanford.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Investigators are still unsure how the shooting occurred; however, they said Whoie sustained minor injuries to the face.
Tomlinson was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
He is being held under a $100,000 secure bond.
RELATED: Raleigh man hit two motorcyclists with his car during road rage incident, police say