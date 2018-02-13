  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
ABC11 visits five Raleigh stores to compare the price of a dozen roses

ABC11 compares the price of a dozen roses (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Valentine's Day brings in big business for many flower shops, which is evident in the $2 billion American consumers are expected to spend this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

ABC11 did some price comparisons for a dozen roses for Valentine's Day.

We visited five Triangle stores to see who had the most affordable dozen and here's how they stacked up:

- Trader Joe's: $12.99
- Lidl: $9.99
- Walmart: $12.98
- Kroger: $20
- Costco: $15.99

Lidl is running a Valentine's Day special selling a dozen for $9.99, making it the cheapest ABC11 found this Valentine's Day.

Also, for Amazon Prime members - you can get two dozen roses at Whole Foods for $19.99.
