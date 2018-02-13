Cumberland County school board scraps 'Get Real' sex ed program

.@CumberlandCoSch school board meeting underway. On the docket tonight is the controversial,"Get Real" sexual education program. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/FOHNO9Kr1P — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) February 13, 2018

Cumberland County school leaders voted Monday night to do away with the controversial "Get Real" sexual education program.Board leaders said the language used in teaching middle school students sex education under the program is far too graphic. Therefore, the school board chose to go in a different direction.The complaints surrounding the controversial "Get Real" sexual education program started back in October. Parents going before the school board urging them to review the content being taught to middle-school students.Cumberland County Schools acting superintendent Tim Kinlaw told ABC11 the program was taught last school year, but not this year. He said the words used in describing sexual activity was too explicit.On Tuesday night, the school board voted against the program. Parents spoke out both in support and against their decision."It's very crude and almost to a pornography level where even things like Saran Wrap are talked about as a form of protection during oral sex," said Rafael Molina, who is a parent of three children attending a school in the district. "I mean, please, let's get real that's not the way."Another parents wanted her children to be well-informed."I want my children to develop a strong understanding of the physical, emotional and spiritual repercussions of becoming sexually active at a young age," said Erin Stephens, who also is a parent. "When children are not taught about the realities of sex they don't have the tools they need to make the right decisions about their sexual health."The Cumberland County school district will move forward with the original sex-education program that's been in place for almost 10 years. The motion is effective immediately.