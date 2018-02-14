If you've forgotten Wednesday is Valentine's Day and need to pick up a last-minute gift, consider one of these options:
Flowers
Lidl's has rose bouquets stared at $9.99.
Valentine's Day-themed bouquets will be sold through February 15.
Lidl's said flowers are delivered fresh daily, so the store should have enough to meet demand.
Gift cards
Gifts cards are a good way to customize a gift without purchasing an exact item.
The best part of gift cards? It's always in stock.
Consider a gift card to a favorite mani/pedi place, salon, or spa.
Or, perhaps you're loved ones been keeping their eye on something at the local hardware store, but you aren't sure of an exact model, a gift card is perfect!
Movie/show
Consider buying an experience to share.
There are still tickets left for the upcoming performance of Phantom of the Opera at the DPAC.
A night under the stars
TheNigtSky.com is a way to remember a date/location in accordance to the stars.
The website allows you to plug in a date (perhaps your wedding anniversary or where you first met) along with a location.
Then, a photo of what the night sky looked like from the entered location on the entered date will be generated.
