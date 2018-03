If you've forgotten Wednesday is Valentine's Day and need to pick up a last-minute gift, consider one of these options:Lidl's has rose bouquets stared at $9.99.Valentine's Day-themed bouquets will be sold through February 15.Lidl's said flowers are delivered fresh daily, so the store should have enough to meet demand.Gifts cards are a good way to customize a gift without purchasing an exact item.The best part of gift cards? It's always in stock.Consider a gift card to a favorite mani/pedi place, salon, or spa.Or, perhaps you're loved ones been keeping their eye on something at the local hardware store, but you aren't sure of an exact model, a gift card is perfect!Consider buying an experience to share.There are still tickets left for the upcoming performance ofat the DPAC TheNigtSky.com is a way to remember a date/location in accordance to the stars.The website allows you to plug in a date (perhaps your wedding anniversary or where you first met) along with a location.Then, a photo of what the night sky looked like from the entered location on the entered date will be generated.