Tips for bringing new life to old Valentine's Day flowers

If you love the bouquet you received on Valentine's Day and want to continue to marvel at its beauty, here are some ideas on what to do with those flowers before the petals wilt away.
Make potpourri
It's a nice - and fragrant - way to extend the life of the flowers.
Make a floral bath salt
A bath salt is a nice way to enjoy your flowers twice, creating a spa-like experience the next time you take a bath.
Make rose water
Rose water is a great way to keep your home smelling great!
valentine's day
