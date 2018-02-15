Filing your taxes yourself? 3 apps you should try

Tax season is upon us and it's best to file your taxes as soon as you can.
Here are some apps you may want to considering downloading to ease the pains of tax time.
Turbo Tax: This app allows users to take photos of their W2 forms.
The app claims to search through over 350 different tax deductions and gives a 100 percent accuracy guarantee.
Tax Slayer: This app is perfect for those filing W2, 1040EZ, or 1040A forms.
And like Turbo Tax, it has a 100 percent accuracy guarantee.
H&R Block: The app store suggests that it is the perfect option for first-time filers or simple tax returns.
