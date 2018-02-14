  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Golfer Bill Haas injured, actor Luke Wilson unhurt in fatal 3-car crash in Pacific Palisades

Actor Luke Wilson (Left) and golfer Bill Haas (Right)

By
PACIFIC PALISADES, Califronia --
Pro golfer Bill Haas was injured and actor Luke Wilson was unhurt in a multi-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Tuesday evening in Pacific Palisades, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Three cars were involved in the collision that happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Chautauqua Boulevard, where a driver lost control of a Ferrari and slammed into an oncoming BMW. The BMW overturned onto its side after the impact.

Haas was a passenger in the Ferrari, whose driver died at the scene. The deceased person was not immediately identified.

The BMW's driver and the six-time PGA Tour winner were initially transported to a hospital in serious condition. A source told later golfdigest.com that Haas was "not good" but in stable condition.

The website reported that the Ferrari sideswiped Wilson's SUV before it collided with the BMW.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car crashtraffictraffic accidenttraffic fatalitiesferrariBMWPacific PalisadesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos