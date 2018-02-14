An Orange County teacher is under investigation after being accused of taking naked pictures and sending them to former and current students on social media.The Orange County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating and has yet to release the teacher's identity.Earlier reports state that the teacher was an employee at Cedar Ridge High School; however, school officials have denied that claim, saying that the teacher was only a substitute.They issued a statement saying:"Orange County Schools has been in communication with the Orange County Sheriff's Office about a confidential matter. The individual in question in this matter has been only a substitute teacher for the school system and is not currently working in the school system. The administration at Cedar Ridge has the support of the district, and, presently, we are confident about the safety of the students and staff at the school."