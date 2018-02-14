  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
ABC11 TOGETHER

The Green Chair Project helping those in need

EMBED </>More Videos

The Green Chair Project will hold its Tag Sale this Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
If you have extra, gently-used furniture around your home, it's time to put those items to good use! The Green Chair Project, a local nonprofit in Raleigh, will hold its Tag Sale this Friday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The nonprofit reuses donated home furnishings to help families who are transitioning from homelessness, crisis or disaster.

The group has helped more than 2,300 families since it started in 2010. Free weekly pick-ups are offered in Wake County for people donating any of the five essential items: couches, love seats, easy chairs, dining tables and dressers.

The Green Chair Project's Tag Sale is Friday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17 from 10am to 5pm at 1853 Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.
Click her for more information.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsabc11 togetherhomelessRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
What you need to know about the March 25 All American Marathon in Fayetteville
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
Raleigh community raises money for paralyzed little league coach
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
44th annual Crop Walk in Durham
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
Lake Gaston mourns, joins together for Alford family
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video