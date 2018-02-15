Thrift 2 Gift holds 'Dollar Days' sale

CARY, NC (WTVD) --'Dollar Days' are back at a giant thrift store in Cary.
The Christian based nonprofit, Thrift 2 Gift provides funding for other nonprofits through profits from items sold at the store.
A few times a year, Thrift 2 Gift holds a "Dollar Days Sale" where for two days, all regularly priced clothing, shoes, and accessories are sold for $1. The Winter sale is Thursday, Feb. 15 through Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Cary store adjacent to WakeMed Soccer Park.
"We give our profits to other nonprofits," said George King, Thrift 2 Gift founder. "We're doing Justice Ministries this year. They are doing great work with human trafficking in North Carolina," King said.
Besides the dollar sale, special priced clothing will be 50 percent off, and King says there are dozens of formal dresses just in time for prom and wedding season.
"These dresses are very high quality," King said. "They could be $100, $200 dollars and they really go for now between $5 and $30 here," he said.
Both stores will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Thrift 2 Gift
900 East Chatham St.
Cary, NC
(919) 651-0482