  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SPORTS

Wake Forest High School football honored during tour of champions

EMBED </>More Videos

WFHS honored for its football state championship win

By
WAKE FOREST, NC (WTVD) --
The Wake Forest High School football team was honored on Thursday during the MaxPreps Tour of Champions presented by the Army National Guard.

Wake Forest is one of 50 schools to receive this honor.

This is the second year in a row the Cougars were included in the tour.

"To be recognized with the Army National Guard is very prestigious to me and to be ranked in the top 100 by MaxPreps is special for our school. We are honored and proud to be recognized," said Wake Forest head football coach Reggie Lucas.

North Carolina Army National Guard Sgt. 1st. Class Christopher Dethmers presented Lucas and the team with the Army National Guard national ranking trophy Thursday afternoon during a pep assembly. The team also received a banner for their accomplishment.

"The Army National Guard represents teamwork and a commitment to community and country. Just as your team joins together to defeat adversity and win, the Army National Guard stands vigilant as a team to protect the community and country in which we live," said Master Sgt. Mark Wojciechowski. "On behalf of the Army National Guard, I am privileged to recognize this nationally ranked championship team for their dedication, leadership and teamwork."

Wake Forest High School finished No. 74 nationally for the 2017 season after defeating Mallard Creek 21-0 in the North Carolina 4AA state title game.

The Cougars finished 15-0 for their second consecutive unbeaten season and second straight state championship.

The Cougars extended their consecutive game winning streak to 31.

"Congratulations to the Wake Forest Cougars players, coaches and fans for an amazing year and for earning the Army National Guard's national ranking trophy," said Andy Beal, president and founder of MaxPreps.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportshigh school footballwake county newsWake Forest
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Nyheim Hines unveils all his secrets on social media chat
Hurricanes hope to stay alive vs. Coyotes
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Surprising Syracuse takes on ACC rival Duke
Rubin group that could include Curry now out on Panthers
More Sports
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video