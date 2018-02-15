Wake Forest High School football honored during tour of champions

The Wake Forest High School football team was honored on Thursday during the MaxPreps Tour of Champions presented by the Army National Guard.Wake Forest is one of 50 schools to receive this honor.This is the second year in a row the Cougars were included in the tour."To be recognized with the Army National Guard is very prestigious to me and to be ranked in the top 100 by MaxPreps is special for our school. We are honored and proud to be recognized," said Wake Forest head football coach Reggie Lucas.North Carolina Army National Guard Sgt. 1st. Class Christopher Dethmers presented Lucas and the team with the Army National Guard national ranking trophy Thursday afternoon during a pep assembly. The team also received a banner for their accomplishment."The Army National Guard represents teamwork and a commitment to community and country. Just as your team joins together to defeat adversity and win, the Army National Guard stands vigilant as a team to protect the community and country in which we live," said Master Sgt. Mark Wojciechowski. "On behalf of the Army National Guard, I am privileged to recognize this nationally ranked championship team for their dedication, leadership and teamwork."Wake Forest High School finished No. 74 nationally for the 2017 season after defeating Mallard Creek 21-0 in the North Carolina 4AA state title game.The Cougars finished 15-0 for their second consecutive unbeaten season and second straight state championship.The Cougars extended their consecutive game winning streak to 31."Congratulations to the Wake Forest Cougars players, coaches and fans for an amazing year and for earning the Army National Guard's national ranking trophy," said Andy Beal, president and founder of MaxPreps.