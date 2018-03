Deputies with the New Hanover Sheriff's Office arrested a man who allegedly broke into a home Thursday evening.According to WWAY , deputies found William Barefoot fully naked, trying to break into a home on Golden Road.Authorities said when he didn't comply with commands and was tased.Barefoot is charged with breaking and entering.He's being held in the New Hanover County Detention Center under a $5,000 bond.Highway Patrol assisted deputies during the incident. The deputy who tased Barefoot is not on leave.