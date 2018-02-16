  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

'Suspicious package' found on RDU property was 'illegally dumped trash'

A "suspicious package" found on RDU property Friday morning has been deemed "illegally dumped trash." (WTVD)

A "suspicious package" found on RDU property Friday morning has been deemed "illegally dumped trash."



Around 7:30 a.m., during a routine check, airport officials discovered a "suspicious" bag on their property on Globe Road.

In addition to airport police, Raleigh police, EMS, and Fire/HAZMAT units were called in for assistance.

Authorities later determined that the package was a garbage bag filled with household containers - some containing chemicals.

The package was removed and authorities are further investigating the source.
