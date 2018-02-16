'Suspicious package' found on RDU property was 'illegally dumped trash'

Incident happened near the end of Globe Road. RPD, RDU Police, EMS, Fire/HAZMAT all on scene. More details to come. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/JqSvJ18l5T — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) February 16, 2018

A "suspicious package" found on RDU property Friday morning has been deemed "illegally dumped trash."Around 7:30 a.m., during a routine check, airport officials discovered a "suspicious" bag on their property on Globe Road.In addition to airport police, Raleigh police, EMS, and Fire/HAZMAT units were called in for assistance.Authorities later determined that the package was a garbage bag filled with household containers - some containing chemicals.The package was removed and authorities are further investigating the source.