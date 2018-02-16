  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
FLU PREVENTION

Wayne County Health Department to offer free flu shots

EMBED </>More Videos

The Wayne County Health Department is offering "Free Flu Friday" every Friday until flu shots run out.

By
WAYNE COUNTY (WTVD) --
The Wayne County Health Department is offering "Free Flu Friday" every Friday until flu shots run out.

As of Friday morning, the department had just over 200 shots.

Free Flu Friday is every Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at 301 North Herman Street in Goldsboro.

Supplies are on a first come first serve basis.

On Friday, Ralph Grover Sr, 63, rolled up to the department on his Harley motorcycle on a flu shot mission.

"Gotta have it!" Grover said chuckling while he filled out a form.

Davin Madden, Director of the Wayne County Health Department, said they anticipate having enough shots to last a few Fridays.

The state of North Carolina has not been immune to the grips of the flu.

Since October 1, 2017, 165 people have died, 17 between February 4 and 10.

Those who would like a free flu shot from the Wayne County Department are encouraged to fill out a form online and bring in a printed copy.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfluwayne county newsflu preventionWayne County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FLU PREVENTION
'There's still time for activity to increase:' NC DHHS warns of flu
17 new flu deaths in NC, 165 for season
Triangle doctors running low on flu test kits
Tamiflu supplies short at area pharmacies
More flu prevention
HEALTH & FITNESS
Secret to a healthy brain is at the salad bar
VIDEO: Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Raleigh community raises money for paralyzed little league coach
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video