Man charged in north Raleigh shooting

Raleigh Police have charged a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting in north Raleigh Friday night. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police have charged a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting in north Raleigh Friday night.

Tahvier Jamell Cambridge was arrested Saturday. He has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Sunbow Falls Lane in the area of the Windsor Falls Apartments.

A 15-year-old male victim was taken to WakeMed. His condition was not immediately known.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Cambridge has been transported to the Wake County Detention Center.
