  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
COMMUNITY & EVENTS

'Black Beach/White Beach' film documents racial disparities during biker weeks

EMBED </>More Videos

There has been buzz building about a documentary that premiered Friday at Durham's Hayti Film Festival titled, "Black Beach/White Beach." (WTVD)

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Black Panther, the latest release from Marvel Studios, is on pace to set records at the box office. But while superhero film fans across the nation flock to theaters during opening weekend, there's also buzz building about a documentary that premiered Friday at Durham's Hayti Film Festival.

"And we still had a packed house," said Ricky Kelly, director of "Black Beach/White Beach." "I was like, wow, that was an achievement in itself because I thought no one's gonna be here. Everybody's going to see Black Panther!"

He's happy about the crowd that filled almost every seat inside Hayti's performance space. They watched Kelly on screen explaining to viewers: "There's a story here that really needs to be told. Myrtle Beach is just a microcosm of what's going on in the United States, as far as racial injustice and mistreatment by police. "

Kelly, a motorcycle enthusiast who lives in Durham, decided to make his film after years spent attending the Memorial Day biker festivals in the Myrtle Beach area. He noticed more police patrolling the predominately African-American event than the one held the following weekend, which attracts a mostly white crowd.

But first, he had to learn more about filmmaking. Kelly's a plumber, who sold his bike to raise money for the equipment used to shoot his documentary.

"My wife and took classes at the Duke Documentary center and other places. We tried on our own to edit it," Kelly said, adding that he secured additional help from professionals and the Southern Documentary Fund to complete the film. His wife Cherie is the producer of the documentary.

Their hard work on the documentary brought them lots of applause as the credits rolled Friday night.

"Words can't explain how it feels to get that type of accolades from your community," Kelly said. "When people love your labor of love and respect what you're doing. Then all the people who were there, who supported us, gave us money and encouraged us these last three years, it's overwhelming!"

Cherie Kelly told ABC11 "Now that he was able to put that vision on camera and other people could see it, (I knew) that they would also feel his passion for what this story was all about."

While they work on the distribution of their first documentary, she's planning their next one.

"The history of chitlins, the reason why we have chitlins, and why it's a part of our culture today. It will also show why most people don't eat chitlins," she said with a smile.

You can see "Black Beach/White Beach" at Cat's Cradle in Carrboro, Sunday at 5 p.m.

The filmmakers have information about their documentary on their Facebook page.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsmoviebikesDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
44th annual Crop Walk in Durham
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
Lake Gaston mourns, joins together for Alford family
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video