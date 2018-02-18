  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Baby found wrapped in plastic bag in trash bin at Queens park

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has more on a baby who was found dead in a Queens trash bin. (WABC)

By Eyewitness News
ASTORIA, Queens --
Police are searching for the person who left a dead baby in a trash can in Queens.

Authorities said a resident noticed an unpleasant smell when he entered Dutch Kills Playground in Astoria on Saturday morning just before 11.

In the trash can, his friend found a baby boy wrapped in a plastic yellow bag.

The resident frantically waved his friend over, and they called 911.

"It's just really messed up, and really foul. It's just something I really didn't want to see. Having to see kids like that and seeing babies left like that. It's just wrong," says Devon Davis.

Officials say the baby was a few weeks old and was dead when he was found.

Detectives spent most of Saturday searching for clues in trash cans in the park on 36th Avenue and Crescent Street.

No arrests have been made.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
babybaby rescuedNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video