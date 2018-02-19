  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Cary police seek suspect wanted for burglary, sexual assault of elderly woman

Police are searching for 35-year-old Antwain Lamar Dennis in a sexual assault case. (WTVD)

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Cary police are seeking a man they said is "armed and dangerous" after he broke into a senior living home and sexually assaulted an elderly woman on Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. at Woodland Terrace located at 300 Kildaire Woods Drive.

Authorities said 35-year-old Antwain Lamar Dennis broke into the woman's home, sexually assaulted her, and then robbed her.

Officers said they already have warrants out for Dennis.

He's described him as a black male, 5' 6'', 175 pounds, and often wearing a camouflage jacket.

Woodland Terrace issued this statement following the incident:

"We are currently working with police as they investigate an incident that occurred at our community. Due to privacy issues, we cannot comment on any details. The safety of our residents and associates is our top priority. We have taken extra steps to secure our community, including restricting entry to the building, changing access codes and adding another security guard to make rounds throughout the night."

Dennis is facing first-degree burglary, first-degree forcible rape, and first-degree kidnapping charges.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Town of Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012 or file a report anonymously with Cary Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636.
