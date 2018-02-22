  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SPORTS

Southeast Raleigh girls basketball eyes another shot at state title

EMBED </>More Videos

Southeast Raleigh High School has its eyes on a girls basketball state title.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The Southeast Raleigh girls basketball team has been playing with a chip on its shoulder this season.

Last season, the Bulldogs fell in the state title game by just two points. Since then they've gone unbeaten, winning 26 in a row, including another conference championship.

The team is led by Nicole Meyers who is 304-38 in her 12 years coaching.

"They come ready to work," Meyers said. "The practices are intense, but that prepares them for the intensity of a game."

Southeast has been to the state title game four times (1999, 2014, 2016, 2017) but have only won one title, in 1999.

The Bulldogs are hoping for another chance at the state title game and the opportunity to take home a ring.

"We're just go-getters, said senior guard Jada McMillian, "and we're ready to get back to the championship and win it."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsraleigh newshigh school sportssportswake county schoolsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Nyheim Hines unveils all his secrets on social media chat
Hurricanes hope to stay alive vs. Coyotes
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Surprising Syracuse takes on ACC rival Duke
Rubin group that could include Curry now out on Panthers
More Sports
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
Show More
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video