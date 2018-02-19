  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Another pedestrian struck, killed on Chapel Hill's MLK Blvd

Another pedestrian has been struck and killed in Chapel Hill.

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
Chapel Hill police are investigating after a man was killed Sunday night during a crash on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

Officers said the incident happened around 8:30 in the northbound lane of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard near Critz Drive.

The victim has been identified as James Thomas Keeter, Sr., 58, of Ashley Forest Road in Chapel Hill.



This is the second time in a month that a pedestrian was killed trying to cross MLK Boulevard, where there isn't a crosswalk.

On January 16, a man was struck and killed near Westminster Drive.

Ran Northam, Chapel Hill Police spokesperson, said to improve safety in the area, officers will be patrolling more heavily as well as posting a digital sign to urge drivers to pay close attention to the road and pedestrians.

On side streets, such as Critz Drive, Northam said notices will go up asking pedestrians to cross MLK Boulevard at the nearest crosswalk.

"Be bright at night," Northam said of pedestrians planning to walk at night. "Wear light clothing, wear reflectors. For people who are driving look up, don't change the channel, don't look at your cell phone, don't look in the backseat, because it just takes that split second to really change a life."
