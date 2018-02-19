  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fergie anthem performance at NBA All-Star Game widely panned on social media

Singer Fergie performs the national anthem prior to the NBA All-Star Game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
Singer Fergie performed the national anthem before the NBA's All-Star Game on Sunday and her delivery met with overwhelmingly negative reaction on social media.

The former Black Eyed Peas singer performed a slower, jazzier version of the Star-Spangled Banner before the game at Staples Center.



But some called it one of the worst-ever performances of the anthem, debating where it stood compared to widely-panned versions in the past by Olympic star Carl Lewis and comedienne Roseanne Barr.



Others tweeted a picture of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson with his ear bleeding.



And many noted the reaction of some of the players and audience members at Staples as they listened, ranging from looking dumbfounded to giggling.

Here's a selection of just a few of the comments:

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentnational anthemNBALos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
With parade and Comicon, luck of the Irish for Raleigh businesses
Netflix binge badges getting mixed reaction
Beneath Bull River: Historic brick tunnels beneath American Tobacco Campus
Wizard of Oz now playing at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos