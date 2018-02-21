  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Tobacco Road Marathon raises money for non-profits

The Tobacco Road Marathon is set for Sunday, March 18 in Cary. (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
Mark Falgout
CARY (WTVD) --
It's time to lace up your running shoes for the annual Allscripts Tobacco Road Marathon and Feetures Half-Marathon. The fundraising road races will take place March 18.

Described as "fast, flat and fun," the Tobacco Road Marathon spans 20 miles of beautiful American Tobacco Trail in Cary. The race is also a Boston Qualifier marathon, so it's shaded and flat course is popular with runners trying to enter the Boston Marathon.

Since it started in 2010, the Tobacco Road Marathon has been dedicated to providing support to non-profit organizations, distributing more than a half-million dollars.

