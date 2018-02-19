  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Rabbi, 2 others accused of trafficking, prostituting teen girl in New Jersey

35-year-old Aryeh Goodman, who runs a Chabad out of his East Brunswick home, is charged with engaging in prostitution with a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

EAST BRUNSWICK, New Jersey --
Three people, including a New Jersey rabbi, are facing charges in connection with the human trafficking and prostitution of a teenage girl.

Authorities say 35-year-old Aryeh Goodman, who runs a Jewish religious center out of his East Brunswick home, is charged with engaging in prostitution with a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said Gabriella Colon and Richard Ortiz, both from the Bronx, sold the sexual services of a 17-year-old girl from Pennsylvania to more than two dozen men, including the rabbi.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey said that while Goodman was performing in a religious capacity at a Jewish religious center out of his home and may have affiliation with another center on Lexington Avenue in East Brunswick Township, Goodman and his center are not affiliated with the Chabad Lubavitch movement.

They're also facing child pornography charges.
