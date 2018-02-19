  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Durham student brought gun to school, 'immediately' turned it over, school officials say

The Glenn Elementary student immediately notified authorities of the firearm.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
A student at an elementary school in Durham inadvertently had a gun at school Monday, according to authorities.

Officials said the student arrived at Glenn Elementary School at 2415 East Geer St., and realized a weapon was in their belongings.

The student immediately turned the weapon into the school administration without incident. Law enforcement responded to assist the school administration.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a firearm was found.

"I was really shocked," said Julius Prescott, a Durham parent. "Wow, an elementary school student with a handgun. Thank God nothing bad happened."

Prescott's children do not attend Glenn Elementary.

Another Durham parent, whose children attend a different school as well, said she was "disappointed" with the incident.

"Obviously if they got up and left home without the parent checking in their book bag, checking to see what's going on, what's going on in the household," Pamela Whitlow said. "So I'm kind of disappointed. I'm disappointed"

Glenn parents were notified of the incident via a robocall.

Durham Public Schools released a statement to ABC11:

"A student arrived at school this morning and realized a gun was in their belongings. The student immediately turned the weapon into the school administration without incident. Law enforcement responded to assist the school's administration.

The presence of a weapon at our schools is obviously concerning and against law and district policies. The school and law enforcement officials are working together to complete the investigation. The school will take appropriate disciplinary actions pursuant to school district policies once the investigation is completed. All disciplinary actions are outline in the Student Code of Conduct, policy 4301."

The investigation is in the early stages, the sheriff's office said.
