New details in attack on elderly Cary woman; suspect still at large

An incident report concerning the attack on an elderly Cary resident reveals new details about the crime.The woman, whose age and name have not been released, was sexually assaulted and robbed at her home in Woodland Terrace a senior living community in the Farmington Woods neighborhood.It happened early Saturday morning around 12:30 a.m. according to police.Police already have a suspect and have drawn up arrest warrants for burglary, forcible rape, and kidnapping.Investigators have even released a surveillance picture of the suspect - 35-year old Antwain Lamar Dennis.The incident report released Monday has a line labeled "MO" that stands for the Latin term "modus operandi" or motive.One part of the line under "Threats" reads, "Implied Had Weapon."Also under "Threats" the word "Kept."Next to the burglary entry on one of the "Crime Incident" lines appears the words "Non-forced Entry".And in the "property" section it shows the status of "WINDOW SCREENS" as damaged.Many older women who live in the area questioned how the crime happened.Linda Bogner, whose mother is in an assisted living facility told ABC11, "I would never want anybody to get in like that. That's the thing. How did he even get in?And Florence Dolan had this reaction, "It's terrible. It's terrible. I don't know. How can somebody get in a nursing home to do that?"Another woman, Pamela Gage, says the incident hits close to home for her because she knows people who live in Woodland Terrace."In an assisted living place that just seems that much worse to me. Those are our vulnerable population," Gage remarked.Dennis has been charged in Wake County in the past.One of those charges, trespassing, is more than 10 years old.Police are still on the lookout for him and warning citizens that he could be armed and is dangerous.They are reminding everyone to keep their doors and windows locked at all times and not to open the door for a stranger.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Town of Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012 or file a report anonymously with Cary Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for committing certain types of crimes. All calls will be kept confidential at the caller's request.