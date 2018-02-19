  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SPORTS

Krzyzewski, Keatts not concerned about FBI investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

Mike Krzyzewski and Kevin Keatts gave some thoughts on the FBI's investigation of college basketball.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
The FBI's investigation into college hoops corruption has already ended one Hall of Famer's career. Rick Pitino was fired at Louisville in its wake.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, several others should be nervous too. In this article last week, Thamel spoke to sources who claim that half of the top 16 seeded programs in the upcoming NCAA Tournament would be implicated if FBI case documents were ever unsealed.

UNC coach Roy Williams was asked about the article's claims last week:


On Sunday night, Mike Krzyzewski was given the same question at the tail end of his news conference following Duke's big win over Clemson.

NC State's Kevin Keatts, in turn, was asked about the investigation and the article Monday morning on the ACC Teleconference.

Watch the video to hear what they had to say.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsDuke Blue DevilsNC State WolfpackUNC Tar HeelsFBINCAAinvestigationRaleighDurhamChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Nyheim Hines unveils all his secrets on social media chat
Hurricanes hope to stay alive vs. Coyotes
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Surprising Syracuse takes on ACC rival Duke
Rubin group that could include Curry now out on Panthers
More Sports
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
Show More
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video