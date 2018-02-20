  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Standoff ensues after armed Durham man hangs out third-story window, 'rants' about black oppression

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Durham police were involved in a standoff early Tuesday morning after an alleged armed man started hanging out of a broken third-story window, ranting about oppression in the African-American community.

The incident began around 12:30 a.m. Century Park Place Apartments on Langdon Drive.

Officers said the man - who appeared to be armed with a long-barreled gun - also started yelling at police and throwing household items out of the window to the ground below.

"He was calling the white police officers colonizers, he was telling the black police officers they were on the wrong side," neighbor and eyewitness, Jaret Hodges said.

Several homes nearby were evacuated as a precaution; EMS and fire crews were also called to the scene.

The man was arrested and taken into custody; he has yet to be identified.



Police also said he is being treated for cuts on his hands, which may have been caused by the broken glass.
