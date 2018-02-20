  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Raleigh, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Raleigh are hovering around $1,210. But how does the low-end pricing on a Raleigh rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

211 Ashe Ave.




Here's a studio apartment at 211 Ashe Ave. in Hillsborough, which, at 260 square feet, is going for $700 / month.

The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and built-in storage features. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

426 Alston St.




Then there's this single-family home with one bedroom and one bathroom at 426 Alston St. in South Central, listed at $825 / month.

The house has a front porch, pine walls and carpeting.

(See the listing here.)

631 Daniels St., #B




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 631 Daniels St. in Hillsborough, is listed for $1,100 / month.

In the ground-floor unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and great natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted.

(See the listing here.)

2841 Manorcrest Ct.




And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2841 Manorcrest Ct. in Six Forks, which, with 738 square feet, is going for $1,195 / month.

The unit has granite counter tops, in-unit laundry and a private balcony.

(Check out the listing here.)

2601 Noblewood Cr.




Over at 2601 Noblewood Cr. (at Mellowfield Drive) in Six Forks, there's this 923-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,209 / month.

In the sunny unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony and deck, garden access, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a fitness center, a business center and outdoor space.

(View the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineRaleigh
REAL ESTATE
What's the priciest residential rental available in Raleigh?
What Will $1,400 Rent You In Raleigh, Right Now?
Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Raleigh
What Will $700 Rent You In Raleigh, Right Now?
Raleigh church plans parking lot, forcing residents to move
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos