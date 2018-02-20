  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Suspect in custody in attack on elderly Cary woman

Antwain Lamar Dennis (Cumberland County Detention Center)

CARY, NC (WTVD) --
A suspect wanted in an attack on a resident at a Cary senior living center has turned himself in to authorities at the Cumberland County Jail, Cary Police confirm to ABC11.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Antwain Lamar Dennis, 35, is the suspect in a case where a woman was sexually assaulted and robbed at her home in Woodland Terrace a senior living community in the Farmington Woods neighborhood.

It happened early Saturday morning around 12:30 a.m. according to police.

RELATED: New details in attack on elderly Cary woman

Cary Police said Dennis turned himself in about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Dennis faces charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping, which carry a penalty of up to life without parole.

Image released of the suspect.



He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $750,000 bond.

ORIGINAL STORY: Cary police seek suspect wanted for burglary, sexual assault of elderly woman

Dennis has been charged in Wake County in the past.

One of those charges, trespassing, is more than 10 years old.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Town of Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012 or file a report anonymously with Cary Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for committing certain types of crimes. All calls will be kept confidential at the caller's request.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sexual assaultburglarywake county newssenior citizenscustodyCaryWake CountyCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
New details in attack on elderly Cary woman; suspect still at large
Cary police seek burglary, sexual assault suspect
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos