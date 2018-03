Cary church member faces possible deportation

Ministers from @GFBCCary are in Georgia today fighting the potential Friday deportation of their parishioner, Gilles Bikindou. pic.twitter.com/Yxp9j7KdJT — Stephanie Lopez (@LopezABC11) February 20, 2018

Greenwood Forest Baptist Church in Cary is fighting to save one of its parishioners from possible deportation this Friday.ABC11 first told you about Gilles Bikindou when he was arrested by ICE agents last month.The 58-year-old Sunday school student came to this county legally, but his visa sponsorship was pulled by the Congolese government several years ago. He has lived in the country illegally since, while maintaining ICE orders of supervision, in hopes of gaining legal status.Now three Greenwood ministers are rallying for him at the detention center in Georgia where Bikindou has been placed.The church said Bikindou has applied for humanitarian parole with the support of republican state senator, Tom Tillis. His attorney is also working on a new petition for asylum, should he be deported."We had to tell him ourselves that he is going to be deported this Friday," said Lauren Efird, senior pastor at Greenwood Forest Baptist Church. "He's very scared and worried. We prayed with him.""If our country should stand for anybody it should stand for someone like Gilles," she added.Baptist churches across North Carolina have joined in support of Bikindou, as the church said he is also fighting a life-threatening medical condition, needing medication only available in the US and Canada."Mr. Bikindou has been a contributing member of the society," said Nancy Petty, pastor at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church. "He has no criminal background, he has been in this country for a long time, made relationships. He has followed every rule that ice has sent down to him.""It just doesn't make any sense to the average citizen, I think, when the message is we want to deport those who are not contributing to our society who are violent criminals, but that's not who is getting rounded up," she added.