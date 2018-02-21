  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
TRAFFIC

Raleigh man struck, killed on Capital Boulevard

An adult male was killed in a crash on Capital Boulevard.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Northbound lanes of Capital Boulevard near Old Buffalo Road were closed after a fatality crash Tuesday evening.

Raleigh police said a pedestrian was killed during the incident in the 3400 block of Capital Boulevard.

Raleigh police and firefighters were called to the scene about 6:20 p.m.

Officers said Erica Shanta was trying to change lanes when she passed a vehicle and struck and killed Ollie Merritt, who was crossing the street outside of the crosswalk.

The northbound lanes of the 3400 and 3500 blocks of Capital Boulevard were closed while the scene was cleared.

All lanes of Capital Boulevard have reopened.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficpedestrian struckraleigh newswake county newspedestrian killedtraffic fatalitiesRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
A look at Triangle-area traffic and road conditions
Tractor-trailer catches fire, causes delays on I-40 W in Raleigh
Current Triangle traffic
I-Team: Durham residents demand action on 'Dead Man's Curve'
Bridge Road closure frustrates Fayetteville residents
More Traffic
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos