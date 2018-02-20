  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Gunshot victim dies days after shooting in Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

A Friday shooting on Dana Drive in Raleigh is now a homicide after the victim died Tuesday.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A man rushed to the hospital Friday night with serious injuries from a gunshot wound has died, Raleigh Police said Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Jorge Salas-Ramos, 34.

The shooting happened Friday night in the 5200 block of Dana Drive.

This case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Raleigh Police investigate the shooting on Dana Drive.



Detectives ask anyone with information about the case to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
man shotraleigh policeraleigh newsgun violencehomicide investigationman killedRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Raleigh Police investigate after shooting leaves man seriously injured
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
Show More
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video