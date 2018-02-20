Gunshot victim dies days after shooting in Raleigh

Raleigh Police investigate the shooting on Dana Drive.

A man rushed to the hospital Friday night with serious injuries from a gunshot wound has died, Raleigh Police said Tuesday.The victim was identified as Jorge Salas-Ramos, 34.The shootingin the 5200 block of Dana Drive.This case is now being investigated as a homicide.Detectives ask anyone with information about the case to call Raleigh CrimeStoppersAnyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visitfor text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.