  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
POLITICS

Students lead march in Raleigh, demand stricter gun laws

EMBED </>More Videos

Students march in Raleigh for vigil, calls for more gun control

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Hillsborough Street was shut down so dozens of people could march to the State Capitol and demand lawmakers take action on gun control.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The march was organized mostly by Wake County students.

One shouted at a rally, "We shall never stay quiet as long as injustice prevails."



Protesting teens said that weapons have led to intolerable pain for families and permeating fear for communities.

Cary High School freshman Celah Jenssen says the Parkland shooting touched home for her.


"I was reading text messages from people who were in the shooting to their parents, and I just started crying because it's so scary and it's so sad," Jenssen said. "I can't even imagine what I would do if I was in that situation."

She now has anxiety going to class.

"Some mornings I wake up and I just don't even want to come because I don't know what's going to happen," Jenssen said.
Some clergy members are joining the cause and said they believe lawmakers owe the public change.



"The longer that we keep putting off any kind of legislation, students are dying in our schools," said Pullen Memorial Baptist Church Youth Pastor Bryan Lee.

Another had a message for US Sen. Thom Tillis and NC Senate Leader Phil Berger.

"Tillis and Berger can't keep tweeting out prayers and condolences to gun-violence victims while funding your political campaigns with NRA money," said the Rev. Nancy Petty of Pullen Memorial Baptist Church.



There were 17 candles, one for each Parkland, Fla., shooting victims, were left outside the Capitol to remind lawmakers the tragedy easily could have happened in North Carolina.

North Carolina is creating a special group to ensure students and teachers are protected at school. House Speaker Tim Moore announced the formation of a bipartisan House Select Committee on School Safety.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsschool shootingschool safetypeace marchvigilproteststudent safetyraleigh newsparkland school shootingRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Mississippi imposes 15-week abortion ban; nation's toughest
Tillis, NCGOP scrutinized for ties to Facebook data breach firm
Wake Co. teens prepare for national rally against gun violence
Trump opioid plan includes death penalty for traffickers
More Politics
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
Show More
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video