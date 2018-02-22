  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Dinner and cocktails helping to raise hurricane relief

Dinner With Friends taking place Monday, February 26 at Alley Twenty Six in Durham. (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
Mark Falgout
DURHAM (WTVD) --
On September 20, 2017 Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico with 155 mph winds. The storm knocked out power to nearly all of the island, and five months after Maria, more than 400,000 people still don't have electricity.

Alley Twenty Six in Durham is doing its part to help the hurricane victims in Puerto Rico. Alley Twenty Six is holding a monthly fundraiser called Dinner with Friends. The ticketed event features a 5-course food and cocktail tasting menu spotlighting different guest bartenders from across the South. Proceeds from Dinner with Friends will benefit chef José Andrés' foundation, World Central Kitchen.

"The work World Central Kitchen has done in feeding people in Haiti, Puerto Rico, California and in so many other places is amazing and inspiring, especially to those of us in hospitality," says Alley Twenty Six owner Shannon Healy. "Seeing chef J osé Andrés on the news feeding folks helps bring attention to communities in need, but the news cycle moves on. We wanted to start a series of events to help maintain awareness of the vital and on-going work of World Central Kitchen."

The next Dinner with Friends is Monday, February 26 at 6:30pm at Alley Twenty Six, 320 E. Chapel Hill Street in Durham.

Click here for more information.
