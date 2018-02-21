  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
What Will $1,300 Rent You In Raleigh, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Raleigh? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Raleigh if you've got $1,300 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

600 St Marys St. (Hillsborough)




Listed at $1,275 / month, this 643-square-foot studio apartment is located at 600 St Marys St.

In the sunny apartment, you can anticipate high ceilings and hardwood floors. The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1040 Wake Towne Dr. (Six Forks)




Next, there's this studio apartment located at 1040 Wake Towne Dr. It's listed for $1,235 / month for its 863 square feet of space.

Building amenities include outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. In the furnished apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Fortunately for canine owners, dogs are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

401 Oberlin Rd. (Wade)




Here's a 559-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 401 Oberlin Rd. (at Clark Avenue) that's going for $1,232 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, garden access and a balcony. The building offers outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and secured entry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2601 Noblewood Cr. (Six Forks)




Next, check out this 923-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 2601 Noblewood Cr. (at Mellowfield Drive). It's listed for $1,209 / month.

In the sunny unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, garden access and a balcony. The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
